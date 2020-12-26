Covid-19: 11 new clusters emerge in KL, Johor, Selangor, Kelantan, Penang and Pahang

the total number of active clusters to 215. From these active clusters, 59 reported new cases today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed today the emergence of another 11 new Covid-19 clusters throughout the country.

This brings the total number of active clusters to 215. From these active clusters, 59 reported new cases today.

The most case from the Jalan Seng construction site cluster (232 cases), Tampoi Jaya cluster (218 caes) and Jalan Harapan prison cluster (156 cases).

The clusters in Kuala Lumpur are dubbed the Jalan Seng construction site cluster where the index case was found positive on December 25. A total of 407 individuals were screened from which 232 were found positive today.

The Subang Plastic cluster in Selangor had its index case on December 23 at a factory. Following that 354 individuals were screened and 111 were found positive.

The Jalan Asam cluster involving the districts of Petaling and Klang in Selangor as well sway its index case test positive on December 19 at a factory as well. Since then, 713 individuals were screened with 13 returning positive results.

Kelantan’s two new clusters are called the Seragam Chepa and Halban clusters.

In Seragam Chepa the index case was positive on December 22 from close contact tracing. A total of 430 individuals have been screened and 13 returned positive results.

The Halban cluster involving the districts of Kota Baru had its index case test positive on December 23. Since then 99 individuals were screened and 29 were found positive.

The Lis Putih cluster in Barat Daya, Penang had its index case a Severe Acute Respiratory Infections patient tested positive on December 7. Subsequently 128 individuals were screened with 24 returning positive results.

The Sentosa Residency cluster also in Penang involved the districts of Barat Daya and North Seberang Prai.

“The index case here was reported positive on December 23 and from that 81 individuals were screened where 18 returned positive results,” said health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today.

In Johor the Sungai Redan cluster involved the districts of Kluang and Kota Tinggi. A total of 93 individuals were screened here where 11 returned positive results.

The Pagar Siput cluster was also in Kota Tinggi where 200 individuals were screened and 129 returned positive. Its index case was found positive on December 24 after undergoing the test due to exposure to a symptomatic individual.

“In Bentong, Pahang the Pagar Bentong cluster saw its index case reported positive on December 5 after being screened while under arrest. Till today there have been 79 individuals screened with 13 of them returning positive results,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

“The Semambu cluster involving the district if Kuantan also in Pahang saw 47 individuals screened and 11 return positive for Covid-19. The index case was working at a shopping mall and was reported positive on December 17 after being tested due to being close to an infectious individual,” he added.

Malaysia hit a new high of 2,335 daily cases today with another two deaths,bringing the death toll to 451 cases.