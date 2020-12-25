Police shoot dead four suspected robbers who rammed into Grabfood rider while fleeing

Selangor police forensics personnel arriving at the scene after police shot dead four fleeing robbery suspects, on the highway at Sungai Buloh, December 25, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Bernama

SUNGAI BULOH, Dec 25 — Four men believed to have been involved in a robbery at a house in Rawang near here today, were shot dead by police while trying to escape.

Selangor Police acting chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said in the 1pm incident, a police team who received the information regarding the robbery had spotted a suspicious-looking Perodua Axia car and began tailing it to a road near Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The police ordered them to stop their car but they refused and sped off towards Jalan Kuala Selangor.

“The policemen gave a chase and as they caught up, the suspect’s car rammed into a female GrabFood rider and dragged her for about a few metres.

“After running into the rider, the car could not go forward. The driver tried to ram the rider again prompting the police to fire several shots at the suspect’s car to save the victim,” he told reporters at the scene.

Arjunaidi said one of the suspects got out of the car armed with a machete and the police had to fire a few more shots killing all the suspects at the scene.

Checks revealed that all the suspects, in their 20s, were members of a masked robbery gang that the police had been looking for.

“We believe all the suspects had been involved in more than 50 robberies in Selangor since the beginning of this year and two of them had criminal records.

“Inside the car, police found several machetes, jewellery, cash, some helmets and black clothes believed to be used by the suspects to carry out robbery,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

Asked about the condition of the GrabFood rider, Arjunaidi said the victim suffered injuries on several parts of her body and was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment. — Bernama