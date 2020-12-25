Police detain man who accidentally shot worker

REMBAU, Dec 25 — Police have detained a plantation owner after he accidentally shot his worker yesterday.

Rembau district police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said the suspect, in his 70s was detained at midnight last night following an investigation conducted by personnel from the Rembau district police headquarters, assisted by a team the Criminal Investigation Department of the Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters.

“We received a report at 8pm yesterday from the suspect who said that he had accidentally shot his worker, an Indonesian man in his 30s.

“In the 6 pm incident, the suspect claimed that he had fired a shot at what he thought was a wild boar,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar Bakri said the suspect then took the victim who sustained injuries on his left thigh and leg to the Tampin Hospital for treatment.

He said police also seized various items from the suspect including a shotgun, bullets and a rucksack adding that the case was being investigated under Section 37 of the Arms Act 1690. — Bernama