Multimedia Ministry, Finas to monitor Covid-19 SOP compliance in Malaysian cinemas

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 25 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will be monitoring the implementation and compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) outlined by the National Security Council (NSC) to curb Covid-19 in cinemas nationwide.

In a statement today, Finas said a ‘Lawatan Santai’ programme to the Cinema was held at the Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) in Alamanda here, yesterday, aimed at monitoring the implementation and compliance of SOP in the cinema.

The programme was officiated by the Multimedia Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and also attended by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure and Digital Economy) Tan Chuan Ou and Finas chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri.

Mohammad also visited the GSC Projector Room to monitor the operation and film screening process in cinemas.

According to Finas, the ‘Lawatan Santai’ session seeks to strengthen the strategic relationship between the Multimedia Ministry, Finas and cinema industry players in facing the challenges of economic recovery following the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. — Bernama