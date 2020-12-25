Contraband cigarettes worth RM203,700 seized in Kuala Selangor

SHAH ALAM, Dec 25 — Kuala Selangor police managed to seize 3,395 cartons of duty- unpaid cigarettes of various brands worth about RM203,700 around the district yesterday.

Kuala Selangor district police chief, Supt Ramli Kasa in a statement today said, around 2 pm yesterday, police managed to arrest two local men in a van on the main road in front of the Sultan Ibrahim Jamek Mosque, here.

“The two suspects, in their 30s and 40s, were the driver and passenger of the van and police inspection found 945 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes of various brands in the vehicle.

“Upon interrogating them during the inspection of the van led to the discovery of 2,450 cartons of cigarettes stored in a house belonging to one of the suspects in Kampung Pasir Tuntong, Bukit Rotan, near here on the same day.

Ramli said, initial inspection found that all the cigarettes seized were suspected to be contraband cigarettes and the case is currently being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.

“Both suspects were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court and remanded from today until Sunday. — Bernama