Status quo still stands, Anwar says over call for ‘political reset’ from DAP, Amanah

Anwar Ibrahim speaking to reporters after a PKR meeting in Kedah, December 24, 2020. — Picture courtesy of PKR

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim insisted today that all is still rosy in Pakatan Harapan (PH), even amid calls for a change in leadership from coalition partners DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

He said all matters regarding the party can be brought up in its presidential council meeting, adding that thus far, no one within the party has suggested someone else as a replacement.

“They have explained things to me and I said we can bring this matter up in one of our meetings and we move on. No issues,” Anwar told reporters after a PKR meeting in Kedah, referring to DAP and Amanah.

“Even Lim Kit Siang had contacted me and explained what their intentions are, so no issues here.”

A recording of the press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu had prior to this urged for a “political reset” in order to unite the Opposition ahead of the upcoming general election.

In a joint statement released on December 15 — after the opposition failed to reject the Supply Bill in parliament — both parties urged for a political reset to focus on building a more united Opposition grouping that can fight together in the next general election.

When asked if there was a need for a change in leadership in PH, Anwar said thus far no one has suggested anyone else as his replacement.

“There has been no suggestions yet from other members in PH, so if there is we will bring it up in a meeting,” he said.

Anwar has recently come under friendly fire for failing to block the Perikatan Nasional government’s Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The PN maiden Budget passed the third reading in a bloc vote of 111-108 last week. It had been touted as a bellwether of the government’s parliamentary strength.

More recently, Anwar’s position as the Opposition chief was put further in question when former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad appeared alongside long-time foe Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to offer their services to save the country.