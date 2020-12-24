Residents urged to make early preparations for possible third wave flood, warns Kelantan MB

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob attends an event at Kompleks Islam Darul Naim in Lundang, Kota Baru January 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 24 — Residents in Kelantan have been urged to make early preparations for the possibility of a third wave of floods in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said they should be alert and listen to reports by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) on the weather forecast.

“The report by MetMalaysia is to alert the people for them to make early preparation for an eventuality of a flood,” he told reporters after launching the state-level “Kembara Prihatin Negara” programme here, today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff and State Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman, Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi.

The flood situation in Kelantan has improved and based on the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBanjir, there were only 220 victims from 101 families still in three flood relief centres in Pasir Mas at noon today, from 307 people (123 families) four hours earlier.

On the Kelantan Kembara Prihatin Negara programme, Ahmad said more than 80,000 residents in 10 districts in Kelantan who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic would receive financial assistance and daily food supplies. — Bernama