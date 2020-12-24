Penang wants political stability, investment & vaccine for Covid-19

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town December 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 24 — While the country is still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic moving into 2021, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow hopes that stronger political stability and investment will continue to be generated while the nation gets a cure for the epidemic.

He said the state government hoped that the federal government’s effort could ensure Malaysia had prompt and adequate supply of vaccine for the well-being of the people to further help to boost the economy.

He said the efforts were being implemented through Malaysia’s participation in Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX), negotiations with pharmaceutical companies and strategic co-operation.

“The year 2021 will definitely provide a myriad of new challenges. Even so, far in the far corner of our hearts, we still have a little hope to see something convincing, “he said.

He said this in a special message in conjunction with Christmas Day and New Year 2021 today.

Chow said Penang had recorded approved manufacturing investments of RM10.6 billion between January and September with total foreign direct investment (FDI) of RM8.8 billion or 83 per cent.

He said this placed Penang as the second highest FDI contributor in the country, while RM1.8 billion or 17 per cent was through domestic direct investment (DDI).

Meanwhile, Chow said the transportation aspect was also one of the priorities of the state government.

He said the state government was always committed in realising the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP), especially the Komtar – Bayan Lepas line of light rail transit (LRT) project scheme.

Chow also hopes that the ferry service was retained and a proper approach must be taken without setting aside existing heritage values to achieve overall development. The ferry service has been an icon of the state for 126 years.

He also called on the people to continue to maintain peace and celebrate their similarities and differences and strive to strengthen universal values in conjunction with Christmas Day this time. — Bernama