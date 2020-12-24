Penang ferry offers free service for foot passengers in first two weeks of January 2021

People are seen onboard a ferry bound for Penang island, February 7, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 24 — The Penang ferry operator, Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB), will be offering free ferry service for foot passengers for two weeks from January 1 to 14 next year.

PPSB said it has decided that foot passengers do not have to pay for ferry fares for that two-week duration, based on advice by the Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

It said in a statement that it will be operating ferry services for foot passengers, motorcycles and bicycles starting from January 1 next year.

This meant that vehicular ferries for four-wheeled vehicles will no longer ply the route to and fro Penang island and Butterworth on the mainland.

“PPSB is committed to providing reliable ferry services and facilities for the public,” it said, adding that updates on the service will be shared on the PPSB social media platforms.

Last week, Penang Port Commission and PPSB revealed that two fast boats will be ferrying foot passengers to and fro the island and mainland from the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal from January 1 onwards.

Motorcycles and bicycles will be ferried using one existing ferry and using the current ferry terminals even as the terminals are being upgraded.

PPSB will be introducing water buses for foot passengers and vehicle transporters for motorcycles, bicycles and emergency vehicles in July 2022. These will fully replace the old ferries currently in use.