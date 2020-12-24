Non-convention ships allowed in Sabah to get rid of excess in warehouses, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — Non-convention ships (NCS) have been granted special permission to sail through Sabah’s waters until January 15, to alleviate the backlog of stocks in warehouses.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is necessary to maintain the barter trade and flow of transshipment in the state.

“The permission will enable the delivery of the excess stock currently located in warehouses around Sandakan’s and Tawau’s ports,” he said during his press conference.

Earlier on the Sabah state government prohibited NCS’ from entering its waters, as part of its effort to curb the spiraling cases of Covid-19 from spreading.

Under the ban, NCS’ from the Philippines and Indonesia entering the waters of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZ) NCS’ from the Philippines passing through Sabah to Labuan waters were not permitted.