Felcra to disburse RM49.6m profit to participants of consolidation, rehabilitation projects

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Felcra Berhad (Felcra) will be distributing RM49.57 million to 54,351 participants of consolidation and rehabilitation projects, derived from profit in the interim period of 2/2020 from May until August this year.

Rural Development Minister, Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad said the profit was from 519 projects and the distribution would be done in stages starting Dec 28.

He said the dividend payment for interim period 1/2020 (January-April) totalling RM28.07 million had been made in August to 57,886 participants from 520 profitable projects.

“This is a lot, almost RM78 million in total with Pahang recording the highest profit due to the size its of land,” he said during the Felcra Berhad interim profit announcement and distribution 2/2020 ceremony and handing out of aid to the B40 group today.

Pahang recorded the highest amount of profit for interim period 2/2020 at RM14.05 million for distribution followed by Perak (RM9.93 million) and Johor (RM8.81 million).

Speaking to reporters later, Abd Latiff said the ministry planned to develop a crop harvesting system for local youth to replace foreign workers.

“With suitable income and skills, we can ask our youth, not foreign workers, to work the farms,” he added. — Bernama