Zeti: PNB will continue to focus on long-term strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) will continue to focus on the long-term investment strategy and will not be distracted by short-term volatility, said group chairman Tan Sri Dr Zeti Aziz.

She said the strategy would be based on PNB’s assessment of the fundamental while tactfully, also navigating the short-to-medium term challenges to generate sustainable returns for its unit holders.

“This is important, because we need to focus on the long term (strategies) and generate sustainable returns over time, not to do well in one particular year, and then do badly in another year,” she said.

Zeti said this during a virtual press conference after announcing the Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) income distribution of 4.25 sen for the financial year ending December 2020 today. — Bernama