Sabah police nab another suspect linked with Beaufort rioting

Police have arrested five suspects to assist in the investigation and are still tracking down a key suspect, Hobalan N. Vello, 37, or Jimmy Black, who is believed to have left Sabah and is in Sarawak. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BEAUFORT, Dec 23 — Police yesterday arrested one more suspect believed to be involved in a riot incident at a restaurant here, which led to a man being killed, on Friday (Dec 18).

Beaufort district police chief DSP Azmir Abdul Razak said the man, Kesavan Perambalan, 34, was remanded for four days starting today.

He said that a team from the Beaufort Criminal Investigation Division, assisted by Sabah Contingent Criminal Investigation Department personnel, conducted an operation dubbed ‘Ops Kesan’ at 9pm to locate suspects who are still at large.

“As a result of intelligence, the police managed to detect and arrest one of the suspects in a shop unit at Lorong 3, Bandar Mingo Beaufort,” he said in a statement here today.

Thus far, police have arrested five suspects to assist in the investigation and are still tracking down a key suspect, Hobalan N. Vello, 37, or Jimmy Black, who is believed to have left Sabah and is in Sarawak. — Bernama