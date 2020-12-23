Sabah Bersatu picks Bobbey Suan as senator

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 23 — The Sabah State Legislative Assembly today picked Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assistant information chief Datuk Bobbey Suan as a new member of Dewan Negara.

Bobbey will replace Nabawan state assemblyman Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin, whose tenure as a senator ends on January 4 next year.

The nomination of Bobbey was made by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The 64 assemblymen present unanimously voted in support of the nomination of the former Nabawan state assemblyman.

Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya then adjourned the sitting sine die. ― Bernama