PM Muhyiddin to launch National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 today

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will launch the National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030 today. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030, to be launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, will focus on sustainable tourism and generating more tourism revenue.

Hence it will be a yardstick for economic growth that will subsequently create an impact on the national economy.

Though tourist arrivals have an important impact, the policy will however give greater emphasis on the amount of money tourists spend and their length of stay in the country, as what counts is tourism yield, not just the arrivals.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (Motac) has stated its commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

As such, the role of tourism will be strengthened as it is an important driving force for inclusive social-economic development.

Muhyiddin is expected to launch the DPN 2020-2030 live via Motac\s official Facebook at 9.30am today.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri will also be present at the launch. — Bernama