PM Muhyiddin announces six-prong plan to revive Malaysia’s tourism, create special investment zones

A viewer watches as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 online. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030 launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today aims to restore and preserve the country’s tourism industry to once again make Malaysia a preferred destination for global visitors.

Muhyiddin said this can be achieved through key approaches that include strengthening competitiveness, sustainable and inclusive tourism sector development, as well as disaster preparedness in the future.

“The policy will be implemented through six key strategic thrusts, namely governance transformation, creating an inclusive tourism investment zone and intensifying tourism digitisation, enriching the experience and satisfaction of tourists, strengthening commitment to sustainable tourism, and increasing the capacity of human capital in all tourism sub-sectors,” he said during the launch conducted online this morning.

Muhyiddin said with the government being aware that Malaysia is in need of a dynamic and strategic direction to revive the tourism industry, development based on digital technology will be imperative to ensure the objective of the policy is achieved.

“Technology advancement can strengthen the network between industries and pave the way for new innovative sub-sectors in the tourism industry that will create business and employment opportunities.

“Therefore technology-based tourism investment must be looked into and encouraged,” he said.

Muhyiddin said through the DPN 2020-2030, Malaysia will create Special Tourism Investment Zones for tourism projects to boost public-private cooperation and attract more local and international investors.

“Our target is to brand Malaysia as ‘Top of Mind Ecotourism Destination of the World’. I believe that resource sustainability can drive new economic growth and create employment opportunities,” he said adding that the government is also committed to balancing the development and preservation and conservation of national treasures, including the environment, culture and heritage.

He said the DPN 2020-2030 policy is part of Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Muhyiddin added that the strategies in the DPN 2020-2030 will receive full support and cooperation from all quarters, especially industry players, non-governmental organisations, private sectors and related stakeholders.

The virtual launching was also joined by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who stated that the aim of the policy is to make Malaysia the world’s top choice.