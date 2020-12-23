MB: Kedah wants payment for charges, not contribution

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government intends to charge 10 sen for every cubic metre of raw water consumed, but is ready to negotiate with the Penang state government on the price.. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 23 — Kedah is still demanding for payment from the Penang government for charges on the raw water drawn from Sungai Muda to the island.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said in this regard, the state government intends to charge 10 sen for every cubic metre of raw water consumed, but is ready to negotiate with the Penang state government on the price.

“We want payment for charges not any other kind of contribution or compensation,” he told reporters here today.

He said this in response to Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s statement that it would be good if Penang which benefited a lot could contribute financially to Kedah which has sacrificed for water catchment areas to ensure that the states’ water resources are guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said he could not give any assurance that illegally built structures including houses of worship would not be demolished as it is against the law.

“Building a structure on land belonging to other parties (without permission) is an offence under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133),” he said.

On Monday, a coalition of non-governmental organisations urged the Kedah Menteri Besar to give his assurance that the state government will stop demolishing Hindu temples in the state and will instead relocate them if necessary.

Earlier this month, the Alor Setar City Council demolished the Sri Raja Muniswarar Temple at Taman Bersatu, Kuala Kedah, as it was built on land belonging to the state government. — Bernama