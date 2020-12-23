Khairy says ready to share Covid-19 vaccine deals with PAC, but minutes must be confidential

Khairy said that anything that he shares with PAC will be subject to non-disclosure and confidentiality clauses set by big pharma’s supplying the vaccines. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin today said that he is ready to share details on Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccine purchases with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

However, Khairy said that anything that he shares with PAC will be subject to non-disclosure and confidentiality clauses set by big pharma’s supplying the vaccines.

“I am willing to share information on the vaccine purchases but none of the information can leave the meeting room as we are bound by non-disclosure agreements with the pharmaceutical companies,” he said during a press conference today.

