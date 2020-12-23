In Johor, cop nabbed for driving drunk and against traffic (VIDEO)

An off-duty policeman was arrested early this morning after he was found to be driving his car intoxicated. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Dec 23 — An off-duty policeman was arrested early this morning after he was found to be driving his car intoxicated and against the flow of traffic along Jalan Lingkaran Dalam here.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspect was arrested shortly after police received a video of a car being driven opposite to the flow of traffic along Jalan Lingkaran Dalam at 12.30am.

He said a team from the Johor Baru South Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division was sent to the scene and managed to apprehend the suspect at a nearby petrol station.

“The 25-year-old suspect was arrested for dangerous driving and is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol," said Ayob Khan in a statement issued here today.

The state’s top cop said investigations revealed that the suspect, who is stationed at the Johor Baru South police district, was not on duty at that time and was driving his personal car.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) and Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the Johor police will not compromise and will take stern action against all parties, including police personnel, who break the law.

“We will ensure the case is investigated in a transparent manner and the suspect will be charged in court,” he said.

Earlier today, a 96-second video clip of the incident went viral showing the suspect in a silver Perodua Axia going against traffic along the busy Japan Lingkaran Dalam.

The suspect continued doing so despite being honked at and putting other motorists at risk.