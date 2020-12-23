Govt places Muar correctional centre under EMCO from tomorrow

Ismail Sabri said the Health Ministry pushed for the EMCO after a spike in Covid-19 cases among the detainees at the correctional centre. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Muar Correctional Centre will be under a 14-day enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting tomorrow until January 6, 2021.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the Health Ministry (MoH) carried out a risk assessment and pushed for the EMCO after a spike in Covid-19 cases among the detainees there.

“To date, the MoH has conducted 726 screening tests and a total of 20 positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded among detainees,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the EMCO is to enable close contact screenings that will be conducted within a total of 900 inmates and staff.