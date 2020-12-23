Enough essential food items for festive season, says Penang exco

Trade, Industry and Entrepreneurial Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain (middle) checking on prices of goods at Sam's Groceria, Penang. — Picture by Steven Ooi K.E.

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 — There is enough essential food for the festive season, with 14 items placed under the Price Control Scheme until December 31.

Trade, Industry and Entrepreneurial Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said retailers will have to adhere to the ceiling price set for the 14 items under the Price Control Scheme or face enforcement action by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

“The 14 items placed under the price control scheme include chicken, imported turkey, imported lamb, local mutton, eggs, tomatoes, green chillies, cabbage, carrots and imported potatoes,” he said.

Red chillies were not included in the price control scheme as demand is not high this festive season.

According to state KPDNHEP deputy enforcement officer chief Ridzuan Mat Isa, the prices of red onions have stabilised.

“We did not receive any complaints on overpriced red onions and the price hike that was reported in the media previously was only for a couple days,” he said.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs enforcement officers checking on pricing of goods at Sam's Groceria in Penang. — Picture by Steven Ooi K.E.

Earlier, Abdul Halim and a team of KPDNHEP officials conducted a check at Sam’s Groceria (Straits Quay) and launched the supermarket’s online shopping platform with local delivery service, Delivereat.

Abdul Halim said many people may still be wary of shopping for groceries due to Covid-19 so the introduction of an online shopping platform is a good step towards the new normal.

“This will allow shoppers to choose what they need from the comfort of their home and have the items delivered to their doorstep,” he said.

Sam’s Groceria (Straits Quay) executive director Azmin Saduruddin said there has been an increase in sales in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“We have recorded a higher demand for turkey this year compared to last year, there was about a 50 per cent increase,” he said.

He said it could be due to expatriates living here who were not able to travel home this year so they are celebrating Christmas here.

“Last year, we sold 20 birds (turkey) and this year, we sold 40 birds,” he said.

He said they will be preparing roast chicken for this holiday weekend.

The Sam’s Groceria online shopping, in collaboration with Delivereat, features more than 2,000 household and grocery items and promises delivery of orders within 90 minutes.

Azmin said there is no minimum order commitment for the online shopping and orders will be delivered to shoppers living within a 7km radius from the supermarket in Straits Quay, Tanjung Tokong.

As part of the launching promotion, shoppers will get free delivery or RM5 off with a minimum purchase of RM80 and above by using the promo code “SAMSGROCERIA” until January 20. All purchases can be made at delivereat.my.