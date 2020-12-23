Dr Noor Hisham: Conditional approval for first batch of Covid-19 vaccines before March; shots available soon after

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 — The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines secured from abroad will be granted a conditional registration that could see Malaysians getting doses as early as the first quarter of 2021, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

He said regulators will shorten the vetting period for the first vaccine dossier received on December 15, in an attempt to hasten approval.

But he stressed that public health authorities will continuously monitor and compile data from usage, and would review the registration within a period of one year.

“At the moment only one firm has submitted [its dossier] and we would take 90 to over 120 days but since this is top priority... we will try to shorten the period we take to assess the vaccine's efficacy,” he told reporters in a Covid-19 briefing here.

“We have already received the first dossier on December 15 and we have dealt directly with the said firm and if everything goes well, we may see the vaccine get conditional registration before March,” he added.

