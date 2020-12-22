Yay or nay? MoH wants to know how Malaysians feel about Covid-19 vaccines

Malaysia has recorded 95,327 positive Covid-19 cases and 438 deaths to date. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) said today it is looking for individuals to participate in its survey on the Covid-19 vaccine, with forms made available on its Facebook page.

The ministry said the objective of the survey is to ascertain the receptiveness of Malaysians towards the Covid-19 vaccine, which has received some scepticism from critics.

Among the issues raised by the survey include claims that vaccines may contain porcine elements, the need to store the vaccines at minus 70 degrees Celsius ― which puts it out of the reach of up to two-thirds of the world's population ― and if the vaccine being procured is effective in curbing the spread of the disease.

To date Malaysia has had 95,327 positive cases and 438 deaths.

Worldwide, there have been more than 77 million cases and 1.7 million deaths.

The Malaysian government has entered an agreement to purchase 6.4 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

He also said the government was in advanced talks to procure additional doses of comparable vaccines from Sinovac, CanSino and Gamaleya.

After signing deals with Covax, Pfizer & AstraZeneca and finalising agreements with Sinovac, CanSino and Gamaleya, Malaysia is expected to have vaccines available for almost 83 per cent of the population at RM2.05 billion.