Report: Former AG Thomas, Ambiga to lead Muda’s fight for registration

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and Malaysian Bar ex-president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan have been appointed to lead the legal battle for Muda’s registration, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

The Malaysian Insight reported the Muar MP as saying yesterday that his party was prepared to fight it out in court should the Registrar of Societies fail to register the newly-formed outfit.

“If the approval is not given, we will bring the matter to court,” said Syed Saddiq, who is the party’s protem president.

“We are disappointed with the delay.”

The party has submitted a legal letter demanding the RoS to respond within a week or face legal action. Syed Saddiq led a delegation to the regulators’ office in Putrajaya to hand the paper personally, the website reported.

The party’s application for registration was submitted to the RoS on September 17, the Muar MP was quoted as saying.

He claimed there had not been any news on their application since then, the website reported.

The delay in registering his party suggested double standards on the part of the regulator, the Muar MP alleged.

“The ruling pact Perikatan Nasional was approved in three days,” he said.

The registration of his former party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, also took just 30 days to process, he added.

“I remember when I was with Bersatu, that party was registered and approved within 30 days under the previous Barisan Nasional administration,” the former youth and sports minister said.

“I do not know why it was extremely easy to get approval during the leadership of Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi compared with the current leadership.”