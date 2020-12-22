Minister: MAIWP distributed RM623.7m in financial aid to KL’s poor since January

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri delivers a speech at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― A total of RM623.66 million in tithe has been distributed to the needy by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) from January until November this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri said the tithe was distributed through various channels including 30 aid schemes and educational institutions in the Federal Territories.

“MAIWP also provides monthly assistance in the form of food supply to 3,500 recipients involving a total allocation of RM4.51 million,” he said during the aid presentation ceremony at Madrasah Raudhatul Muttaqin, Sentul here today.

Zulkifli said beginning next year, each recipient of financial aid from MAIWP would be provided with a special card to facilitate cashless payment of basic necessities at selected shops and supermarkets in each Parliamentary constituency.

He said a total of 26,000 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) would benefit from the initiative involving a total allocation of RM93.6 million. ― Bernama