Kossan detects additional 563 Covid-positive cases, to shutter affected plant till Dec 30

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd has detected an additional 563 positive Covid-19 cases as at Dec 21 and the affected plant will remain closed until Dec 30.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the rubber glove maker said another 7,000 employees were screened for Covid-19 following its Dec 16 statement that 427 positive cases had been detected at the premises of one of its plants.

The company had conducted a re-screening for the employees in the affected plant premises, it said.

“Arising from the subsequent screening, an additional 563 positive cases were detected as at Dec 21, 2020.

“Due to the continuous efforts in mitigating, containment and prevention of the widespread pandemic, the affected plant premises will remain closed until Dec 30, 2020,” it said.

Kossan said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and carry on with the re-screening exercise on an ongoing basis.

“We view the pandemic and public health situation seriously and will ensure the safety and health of all stakeholders,” it said. ― Bernama