Health D-G: Another rabies-related death reported in Sarawak

The latest rabies case in Sarawak involved a 53-year-old woman from the Selangau district. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Dec 22 — Another rabies-related death was recorded in Sarawak which brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to nine this year, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said the latest case involved a 53-year-old woman from the Selangau district, who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital on Dec 8 due to shortness of breath and cough, while she also complained of experiencing sore throat, fever and weakness for three days.

She died a week after being admitted, and on Dec 17, the Institute for Medical Research confirmed that she had been infected with rabies meningoencephalitis.

Dr Noor Hisham said the woman had her fingers bitten by her dog in October, but did not seek immediate treatment at any nearby health facility.

“The dog also died due to an unknown cause, several days after biting his owner, as the incident was not reported to the Veterinary Services Department. The victim also kept a number of dogs and cats which were not given the anti-rabies vaccine,” he said.

This brings the total number of cases detected since the epidemic was declared in the state on July 31, 2017, to 31, of which 29 have resulted in death. — Bernama