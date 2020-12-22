Covid-19 cases nationwide rise to 2,062, one new death

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Malaysia recorded another 2,062 positive Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, beating yesterday’s 2,018 infections in a single day.

The Ministry of Health said all but four cases were caused by local infections.

It added that one more person died of the virus in Hospital Labuan. The 69-year-old non-Malaysian was said to have a history of heart disease and stroke.

He was the 439th fatality.

“Selangor continues to lead with 1,014 cases today (49.2 per cent). From this total 887 cases are from close contact tracing and existing clusters.

“Kuala Lumpur is second with 504 cases while Sabah has 252 cases today,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

“Apart from that, 120 cases are from the prison and immigration detention centre clusters which as the Tembok Gajah cluster (88 cases), Jalan Harapan prison (24 cases), Sandakan prison (3), Seberang Prai prison (3 cases) and Tembok cluster (2 cases).

There are 111 individuals in the internal care unit with 51 of them breathing through the ventilator.

Apart from that, 911 patients recovered today bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,304.