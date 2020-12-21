‘Uztaz Budak’ charged with gross indecency in Kelantan

A preacher, known as ‘Ustaz Budak’ was charged with committing the offence on the 30-year-old man at a hotel here at 1.15am last December 16. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 21 ― A preacher, known as “Ustaz Budak” was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with committing gross indecency with a man at a hotel here.

However, Syamsul Zaman Sukri, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Mohd Ibrahim Mohammad Ghulam.

The preacher, who runs a madrasah (religious school) in Machang, was charged with committing the offence on the 30-year-old man at a hotel here at 1.15am last December 16.

The charge, under Section 377D of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set Jan 21 for mention.

Syamsul Zaman’s family posted the bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Shahril Ramli prosecuted, while lawyer Siti Atikah Abd Halim represented the accused. ― Bernama