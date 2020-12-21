Two-year-old girl drowns in Lahad Datu

Lahad Datu district police chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said in the 10.30am incident, the victim had fallen into the river with her four-year-old sister. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, Dec 21 — A two-year-old girl drowned after she fell into Sungai Bangingod, Tungku, near here, yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said in the 10.30am incident, the victim had fallen into the river with her four-year-old sister.

He said their grandmother and aunt who were plucking chillies behind their house, heard the elder sister scream and ran to rescue the two girls.

“The grandmother managed to pull the older girl out of the water but failed to rescue the victim,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the victim’s body was found floating about 100 metres from the scene by the search and rescue team.

Rohan Shah said three individuals, namely the victim’s mother, father and grandmother were being remanded for seven days to facilitate the investigation into the case under Section 33 of the Child Act 2001 and Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama