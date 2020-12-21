Three days to clear rockslide debris, boulder at main route to Fraser’s Hill, says Pahang Works committee chairman

KUANTAN, Dec 21 — Work to clear the debris and boulder at Km 40.70 of Jalan Persekutuan to Fraser’s Hill via Raub, about 165km from here, caused by a rockslide early this morning is expected to take three days.

The road was closed to all vehicles after a huge boulder, along with earth, fell from the hillside onto the stretch at about 5.30am today.

Pahang Works, Transportation and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman said this was due to the large size of the boulder and the work had to be done carefully as it might roll down in the event of soil movement.

“As of this afternoon, the Raub District Public Works Department (PWD) has instructed the concession company Roadcare (M) Sdn Bhd to send two excavators to the scene.

“A suitable method is being looked at to remove the boulder using the appropriate heavy machinery,” he said when contacted here today.

Norolazali said road users who want to go to Fraser’s Hill, are advised to use alternative routes via Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor until the road reopens when the situation is completely safe.

He also informed that the rockslide was the second incident at the same location, with the first incident occurring last Saturday, involving fallen trees and landslides.

“However, the route was reopened on the same day after the cleaning work was completed and warning signs and notifications installed,” he said. — Bernama