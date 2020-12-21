Set aside partisan politics for Parliament to continue to be respected, Rais Yatim tells Senate members

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim said Senate members also must instil a sense of alliance in each other, and to address issues concerning the welfare of the people. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Members of the Senate were advised today to set aside partisan politics so that the Parliamentary institution continues to be respected in terms of its administration, procurement and achievements.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim said Senate members also must instil a sense of alliance in each other, and to address issues concerning the welfare of the people.

“I urge all friends to remember our oath. We need to reduce the gap between parties.

“Let’s be more brotherly, more sisterly, we need to be more charitable,” he said when officiating the Annual General Meeting and Malaysian Senators’ Council dinner at the Parliament building tonight.

Also present were Malaysian Senators’ Council president Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abd Samad and Senate deputy president Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

Rais also called on all Senate members to play a proactive role in mobilising ideas, energy and expertise to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are taken care off.

“As the Senate, we have the authority in the country to help the people. The Senate itself gives us that authority.

“We can use our roles to put forward recommendations that can help the people in various issues,” he said. — Bernama