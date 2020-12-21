People’s data security top priority of National Digital Identity framework, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry would always ensure a high level of trust among the people towards the technology introduced before moving to undertake digital transformation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The aspect of people’s data security is the government’s main focus in developing the National Digital Identity framework, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry would always ensure a high level of trust among the people towards the technology introduced before moving to undertake digital transformation

“The ministry is using a technologically neutral approach or adopting any suitable and latest technology but the matter is still being discussed because it involves government affairs and people’s safety.

“God-willing, the Home Ministry will ensure there will be no data leakage,” he said during Question Time at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong on the possible use of new technology such as Blockchain to complement the development mechanism of the National Digital Identity.

National Digital Identity is an electronic verification of an individual’s identity based on biometric characteristics such as fingerprints, face recognition, iris and demographic information such as names and dates of birth.

Saifuddin said a task force led by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) in collaboration with Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and CyberSecurity Malaysia has been formed to find the best solution in terms of data security.

“It involves security aspect which has to be managed in the best possible way,” he said.

Earlier, in reply to Alan’s original question on the extent of the National Digital Identity initiative implementation to curb cyber-related issues, Saifuddin said it has the potential to prevent online forgery and identity fraud.

On the initiative’s role in fulfilling the needs especially in public and private service, Saifuddin said identity verification could be made online in a quick, easy, safe, protected and guaranteed manner, in addition to the physical MyKad.

“The National Digital Identity is very important to enable connectivity of various transaction systems to facilitate the users anywhere and anytime,” he added. — Bernama