Health minister: Priority given to Sarawak-born doctors, dentists on permanent appointments in home state

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said, based on records, 174 Sarawak-born contract medical officers were eligible to be considered for permanent appointments for the 2016 and 2017 cohorts. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) has given priority to medical and dental officers from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan for permanent appointments to serve in their respective home states, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said, based on records, 174 Sarawak-born contract medical officers were eligible to be considered for permanent appointments for the 2016 and 2017 cohorts.

“Of the total, 108 Sarawak-born medical officers and 50 Sarawak-born dental officers have received permanent appointments,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew on the selection panel and criteria to offer permanent positions to Sarawak-born medical and dental officers to serve in the state.

Dr Adham said medical and dental officers who were appointed on a contract basis for the purpose of undergoing graduate training or compulsory service at the MOH, could be considered for permanent appointments subject to appointment conditions as well as vacancies.

He said the evaluation process for permanent appointments was conducted while the candidates were undergoing graduate training (for medical officers) and compulsory service (for dental officers).

“And all their achievements during the evaluation process would be compiled and screened by the Permanent Appointment Selection Committee at the MOH’s headquarters to ensure a fair and transparent selection process,” he added. — Bernama