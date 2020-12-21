Cradle Fund murder trial: Nazrin’s widow did not cooperate with Energy Commission at start of investigation, High Court told

Samirah Muzaffar, accused of murdering her husband, Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan, attends her trial at the Shah Alam High Court October 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — The High Court here, today was told that the widow of Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan did not cooperate at the beginning of the Energy Commission’s (ST) investigation.

This was because she was informed that the investigation into the case only involved the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and police.

Defence counsel Rahmat Hazlan said the widow, who was also the first accused in the Nazrin murder case, Samirah Muzaffar, was informed thus by the JBPM officer, Hafisham Mohd Noor.

“In the testimony of the previous witness you told, Samirah did not co-operate and refused to allow you to enter the house on June 19, 2018 to investigate a fire that occurred in the house, and asked you to contact Hafisham,” he said.

He said this during a cross-examination of the 30th witness, ST for Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, assistant director Abdul Rahim Wan Chik before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Abdul Rahim when answering Rahmat’s cross-examination said, he had contacted Hafisham and was told that the JBPM had no problem allowing ST to conduct an investigation at the house.

“I only received a call from Samirah on June 21 (2018) to choose a suitable date for ST to come to investigate,” he said.

Abdul Rahim said Samirah had given full cooperation to the ST investigation team during the investigation conducted on the wiring system of the house on June 27, 2018.

On March 12, 2019, Samirah, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, who was also Nazrin’s wife, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, respectively, were charged along with an Indonesian who is still at large, Eka Wahyu Lestari, with killing the victim.

They were charged with committing the act at a house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The trial continues tomorrow. — Bernama