Johor police chief says cops have valid reason to act on fancy number plates

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference in Johor Baru September 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 20 — The police action to summon an individual for using a vehicle registration number not according to specifications, in an operation two days ago (Thursday), was a well-founded decision, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said the excuse given by the driver that he had been using the vehicle registration plate for over 10 years cannot be accepted as the ruling has already been enforced.

“Yesterday a video of a man disputing police action over the matter went viral, but we have good reasons to issue him a summons as the number plate did not adhere to the requirements.

“He may have been using it for the past 10 years, but no action was taken. But I am enforcing the rule now,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru Selatan (JBS) district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain in a separate statement said the man was detained yesterday at the Seri Indah police station for uttering abusive words and recording the police while doing their job.

He said the 36-year-old local man was not satisfied when he received two summonses for using a fancy number plate and making modifications to the car exhaust during an operation conducted at Jalan Mutiara Emas Putih at 11am yesterday.

Preliminary checks revealed the suspect has a past drug-related criminal record he said, adding that the man has been remanded for three days until tomorrow, to assist investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties. — Bernama