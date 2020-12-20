Johor cops investigating death threat against chief Ayob Khan

Johor police received a call from a member of the public, informing that three men would to be going to Johor from Selangor to kill its chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin PItchay — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 20 — Johor police are investigating a death threat sent out to its chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin PItchay two weeks ago by whom they believe were three members of the Tamil Eelam Liberation Tigers (LTTE) group.

Johor police have asked its counterparts in Selangor to track down the individuals, who are said to be currently in that state, Ayob Khan said.

He said police view any form of threat or intimidation against its officers as a serious matter.

“We received a call two weeks ago by a member of the public, informing that the three men involved were said to be coming down to Johor from Selangor to kill me. We believe these people are locals because the call was made to a personal assistant in my office using Bahasa Malaysia, and we are investigating the case now.

“I am not sure what’s the issue is about because I left Bukit Aman a long time ago as the Assistant Director of the Anti-Terrorism Division of the Special Branch I do not handle terrorism issues any longer, (so) I do not know why this issue has cropped up again.

“There are rumours that LTTE wants to be removed from the list of terrorist groups ..so I am not sure or maybe there are certain parties who want to take the opportunity to play up the LTTE issue again,” he said when asked by reporters today about the death threat.

Last Friday, Ayob Khan in an interview with a local newspaper, revealed that he received a death threat from members of the LTTE group.

In another development, he said the Johor contingent is the first police contingent to successfully complete the 100 per cent e-census, involving 12,267 senior police officers, personnel and civil servants from 10 departments in seven formations and 13 districts in the state.

He said the Johor contingent, in collaboration with the Johor Statistics Department, has opened an e-census clinic at the contingent headquarters’s multipurpose hall on Aug 27, Sept 27 and Oct 27. — Bernama