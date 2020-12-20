Health Ministry says flood victims at temporary evacuation centres must observe Covid-19 SOP

A woman is seen at a flood relief centre in Matang, Taiping November 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) advises flood victims who are housed at Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang to always take care of their own health, practice physical distancing and wear face masks.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said congestions such as in PPS could increase the risk of transmissions of diseases in a situation where the country is still plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the practise of new norms by all flood victims in PPS should be given due attention by all agencies involved.

“In addition, flood victims also need to inform the health personnel if they are symptomatic and obey other instructions given by the authorities from time to time,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham also informed that the Rantau Panjang Health Clinic, Kelantan was also affected by the floods and the related services were transferred to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi.

He said 49 teams of medical and health personnel from the District Health Offices (PKD) were mobilised to PPS which were opened to provide health screening and treatment services.

“Disease prevention and control activities are carried out continuously. The results of the monitoring carried out until now found that no outbreaks of infectious diseases occurred in PPS, “he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said three more new clusters were identified today in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Johor, respectively.

The first cluster is known as the Metropolis Construction Site Cluster involving the Kepong district.

Covid-19 positive cases from the cluster were reported starting Dec 14 through workplace screening at a construction site and so far, 147 cases have been detected positive.

In Sabah, it is known as the Maju Estate Cluster involving Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Tuaran districts with the index case reported positively on Dec 8 through screening of symptomatic individuals and to date 28 cases had been positively detected Covid-19.

The third cluster is called Cluster Batu 39 involving Pontian district, Johor, with the index case reported positive Covid-19 on December 18 through targeted screening at work and to date 28 cases had been detected positive. — Bernama