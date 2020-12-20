Amid calls for Pakatan ‘reset’, Opposition ‘grand coalition’, PKR says always open to co-operation

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to Malay Mail in Bangsar September 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — PKR today announced that it has always worked to strengthen cooperation with like-minded parties that share its reform and anti-corruption ideologies amid calls pushing for an Opposition “grand coalition” before the next general election.

Its information chief Fahmi Fadzil said the party’s central leadership committee met earlier this afternoon to discuss the current political situation and affirmed its commitment to cooperating with others, without directly addressing calls for a leadership “reset” or to form a super alliance among the disparate Opposition parties.

“Concerning the current political issues, Keadilan will continue to strengthen Pakatan Harapan (PH) and increase cooperation among the Opposition,” he said in a statement.

The Lembah Pantai MP said PKR is constantly monitoring the current political situation and will remain committed to their reform agendas while weeding out corruption, cronyism within the country.

He added that PKR “will continue party machinery preparations and discussions concerning GE15 based on these assessments”.

PKR and its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Opposition leader, has recently come under friendly fire for failing to block the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The PN maiden Budget passed the third reading in a bloc vote of 111-108 last week. It had been touted as a bellwether of the government’s parliamentary strength.

Following the failure, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu both called for a reset in the Opposition’s approach and formula to prepare for the 15th general election, with political observers expressing similar views.

More recently, Anwar’s position as the Opposition leader was put further in question when former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad appeared alongside long-time foe Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to offer their services to save the country.

Dr Mahathir later admitted his appearance with Tengku Razaleigh was done without consultation from Anwar as Opposition leader.

Fahmi’s statement today included other topics which were discussed including the party’s commitment to uphold their promise on ensuring at least 30 per cent female-appointments in political positions.

Other topics include the continuous economic slump, high unemployment rates and the increasing cost of living.