Selangor Sultan, Perak Sultan arrive at Al-Rahah Mosque to pay last respects to Tun Rahah

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah arrives at the Ar-Rahah Mosque in Kampung Kerinchi December 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah paid their last respects to Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi here today.

Sultan Sharafuddin, accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, arrived at the mosque at 9.15am, while Sultan Nazrin arrived with Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim at 9.50am.

Among the dignitaries present were former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

Tun Rahah, 87, died yesterday evening at the Prince Court Medical Centre here where she was admitted for treatment. — Bernama