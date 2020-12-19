Sarawak CM: B40 group can now purchase property in state govt housing areas for RM120,000 or less

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says the B40 group in Sarawak can purchase houses in state government housing developments areas for no more than RM120,000. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 19 ― The B40 group in Sarawak can purchase houses in state government housing developments areas for no more than RM120,000, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he had a discussion last week with stakeholders, and was informed that the B40 group can own houses in state government housing development projects for RM120,000 or less, each.

On top of that, he said, with the setting up of a financing facility Mutiara Mortgage & Credit by the state government, the B40 group could also take up housing loans with interest of only 1 per cent.

“As long as they are in the B40 group, they are eligible to purchase these houses for RM120,000 or below. They can apply for housing loans from Mutiara Mortgage & Credit with an interest of only 1 per cent, the lowest out there.

“The state government is taking this approach to help the B40 group to be able to own houses legitimately,” said Abang Johari.

He was speaking during the Kejiranan Mesra (KJM) 2020 dinner at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) banquet hall on Friday. Also present were Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.

Abang Johari explained that this was part of the state government’s long term plan for structured development in urban areas, and to ensure that the lower income B40 group these areas would not be displaced.

He said there have been several cases where several people in the B40 income bracket were conned into buying a plot of land in urban areas only to discover that the land belonged to someone else, or was state land.

“Because of that we have squatters in the urban areas. That is why the state government is now implementing village expansions and opening up new housing areas complete with infrastructures, lots, roads, utilities, drainage and build houses for the B40 group.

“We build the houses because in many cases when they are just given lots, they may not be able or could not afford to build houses on it. And in the end they might sell off their lots,” said Abang Johari.

With that issue being a concern, he urged KJM to monitor their respective areas for signs of people developing land illegally by reporting to DBKU.

“In the DBKU board we have officers from the Land and Survey Department who can look into this matter, because if these people (who have been conned) are not told they wouldn’t know,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also highlighted several village expansions and development projects as well as opening up new housing areas that would have houses for the B40 group living in the urban areas like Kuching city.

He highlighted village expansion project to be carried out by the state government at Kampung Semariang Semerah Padi, Kampung Semariang Pinggir, Kampung Semariang Tanah Merah, Kampung Sejingkat and Matang Mile 10, all under DBKU jurisdiction.

“So when these villages grow bigger, we also have to appoint more community leaders. In Kuching district alone we have four Temenggongs, 12 Pemancas, 90 Penghulus and 429 Ketua Kaums. Recently we have appointed 27 more Ketua Kaum for this year.

“As Kuching undergoes rapid development and its population increases, we will continue this effort,” said Abang Johari. ― Borneo Post