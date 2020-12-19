Malaysia records 1,153 new Covid-19 cases, Selangor still leads with 401 cases

The new infections have made the country’s total active cases at 15,294. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Malaysia recorded 1,153 new Covid-19 infections today, with 401 new cases recorded in Selangor, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

Malaysia also recorded 998 new recoveries today, with a total cumulative recovery cases 76,242.

With Selangor in the lead of new infections, Kuala Lumpur came second with 281 cases and Sabah with 199 as of yesterday.

Currently, there are 112 Covid-19 cases that are being treated in intensive care units while 56 patients need ventilator support.

Malaysia also recorded another one new death today, making the total cumulative death at 433.

Dr Noor Hisham also revealed the emergence of five new clusters, namely the Jalan Zuhrah construction site cluster in Selangor, Keris Residence and Brumas cluster in Sabah, Jalan Timah cluster in Johor, and the Long Panji in Kelantan.