PM Muhyiddin: PN Government Presidential Council to be briefed on economy, Covid-19 issues at maiden meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Government Presidential Council, which was agreed yesterday to be formed, will hold its first meeting early next year to hear a briefing on the current economic situation in the country, management of the Covid-19 pandemic and preparations of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also PN chairman, said the presidential council would meet more often after this.

“I express my appreciation to all party leaders who have unanimously agreed to the formation of the PN Government Presidential Council and who are determined to move forward together for the welfare of the people and the prosperity of the country.

“Besides this, we have also agreed on several measures including the establishment of a secretariat comprising all the secretaries-general of parties in the PN government, the drafting of inter-party charters which will be discussed at their respective party levels and election preparations,” he said via a post on Facebook last night.

The prime minister said he was very happy to meet with party leaders and leaders in the PN government during the meeting held last night as part of efforts to ensure the country’s political stability and the well-being of the people and the country.

Earlier, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said a meeting between the party leaders in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government yesterday unanimously agreed to establish a PN government presidential council to discuss government policies and strengthen cooperation between the parties in the government.

The meeting was chaired by Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president. — Bernama