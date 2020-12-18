MoH: Six new clusters today in Klang Valley, Johor, Negri Sembilan, and Sabah

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Health Ministry (MoH) has detected six new clusters today in the Klang Valley, Johor, Negri Sembilan, and Sabah.

The new clusters in the Klang Valley comprise the Tapak Bina Lebuh cluster, found spreading across Sepang, Selangor and the Tapak Bina Jalan Tengah cluster found spreading across Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur.

Two clusters in Johor, namely the Tembok Gajah cluster was found spreading across Kluang while the Utama Rini cluster was found spreading across various districts in the state.

In Negri Sembilan, a new cluster was found in Seremban dubbed the Persiaran Heights cluster.

Meanwhile in Sabah, a new cluster was detected dubbed the Sugud cluster found spreading across Penampang and Papar.

“This workplace cluster involves the Sepang district in Selangor. Cases for this cluster have been reported positive for Covid-19 starting December 15, 2020 through workplace screening at a construction site,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah wrote in a statement today.

