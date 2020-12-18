MoH: 1,771 medical staff Covid-positive so far; nurses make up bulk of cases

MoH healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening at Pelangi Damansara block in Petaling Jaya October 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Health Ministry (MoH) has revealed today that cumulatively, 1,771 hospital staff members have been infected by Covid-19 as of today, with nurses contributing the highest number of those infected.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said that most cases happened during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, including 43 new cases today, and around a third of the infections coming from their respective communities.

“A total of 1,359 (76.7 per cent) of those cases occurred during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, including 43 new cases reported today,” he wrote in a statement today.

Out of the hospitals in the Klang Valley, Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital Klang leads with 54 cases, followed by the Serdang Hospital (29), Sungai Buloh Hospital (15), Kuala Lumpur Hospital (10), Ampang Hospital (five), and Selayang Hospital (four).

MORE TO COME