MB: 146 new communication transmitters for Perak under Jendela plan

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks at the State Legislative Assembly in Ipoh December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec18 — The Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting today made history when the state Supply Bill 2021 or the state budget was unanimously passed after being tabled by newly appointed Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad on Wednesday.

The deficit budget involving an allocation of RM1.215 billion was approved after being debated by 12 State Assemblymen, six from the government bloc and six from the opposition.

Saarani (BN-Kota Tampan) when winding up the debate said that under the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan announced on August 29, a total of 146 new communication transmitter sites will be built together with the upgrading of 1,406 communication transmitters at existing towers throughout the state.

“The state government in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has always focused on improving communication infrastructure through the provision of high-speed broadband coverage.

“Various technologies can be used throughout the state of Perak, especially in rural areas so that the same quality of service can be enjoyed in all areas,” he said when winding up the debate on the state Supply Bill 2021 here today.

In addition, Saarani said that for fixed line broadband, more than 216,000 premises will be upgraded to fibre optic technology which will provide Gigabit access and all these initiatives are expected to be completed in stages until 2022.

“However, all these digital infrastructure development initiatives require the cooperation of all parties, especially the state government and local authorities to facilitate the process and approval of projects that have been planned for implementation,” he said.

Touching on assistance to flood victims, Saarani said currently RM300 was given to each family who evacuated to a Temporary Relief Centre (PPS).

He said for families who have not moved to PPS or moved to locations other than PPS, would also be eligible to receive the RM300 aid provided the head of the family is registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“Registration by JKM is made after obtaining confirmation from the sub-district head and the approval of the chairman of the District Disaster Management and Relief Committee or the State Disaster Management and Relief Committee,” he said.

Saarani said the District and Land Office would channel the aid to each family only once during the disaster period, but any suggestions for improvement including assistance being provided more than once during the disaster period would be studied. — Bernama