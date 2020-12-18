Ismail Sabri: Tourism, cultural sectors in CMCO areas allowed to reopen tomorrow

Local tourists enjoy their cable car ride at the Escape Theme Park in George Town June 16, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The government has agreed to give leeway for the reopening of the tourism and cultural sectors in the areas under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) effective tomorrow (Dec 19), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the reopening involved four aspects, namely meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), tourism products, cultural and heritage exhibitions as well as theme parks, family entertainment centres and indoor playgrounds.

“Yesterday, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) presented the proposed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the technical committee.

“However, the number of attendees and visitors are limited to 50 per cent of the premises space, with physical distancing applied,” he told a press conference here today.

He said stage performances were also allowed, but without the presence of spectators.

“Detailed SOP can be found on the websites of Motac and the National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government also agreed in principle to allow the reopening of the sports and recreation sectors, including water sports in phases effective January 2021, except in the areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) had also presented the proposed SOP to the technical committee yesterday, he said.

“For areas (under recovery MCO), sports and recreational activities are allowed by complying with the set SOP.

“The organisation of local tournaments is permitted with a maximum of 4,000 spectators or 10 per cent of the seating capacity,” he said, citing examples of running, cycling and triathlon activities.

Mass activities involving the participation of more than 500 people at a time are not allowed in areas under RMCO and CMCO.

In addition, individual and team sport activities for the purpose of trainings, games and matches (indoor and outdoor) are allowed without spectators in the CMCO areas.

Ismail Sabri added that the number of users should not exceed 50 per cent of the premises capacity. — Bernama