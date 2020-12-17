Terengganu floods: 56 evacuated in Kemaman

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 17 ― Continuous heavy rain since last night has caused several villages in the upstream area of Kemaman to be flooded this afternoon.

State disaster management committee head of the secretariat, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said that 56 residents from 16 families were affected and placed at Balairaya Padang Kubu and Sungai Mas mosque temporary relief centres (PPS).

“Of that number, 47 people from 13 families are placed at Padang Kubu community hall and nine people from three families are housed at Sungai Mas mosque.

“Evacuation process is still being carried out by the rescue team,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Kampung Teladas near Air Putih, located 15km from two existing PPS, is also flooded and a family has been evacuated to a safer place.

The water level in two rivers in Terengganu also reached dangerous levels at 6.15 pm today.

Department of Irrigation and Drainage, through its portal reported that the water level at Sungai Tebak at the Tebak Bridge, Kemaman has reached 19.13 metres (m) compared with the warning level of 18.5 m, while Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Setiu has reached 21.21 m compared with the warning level of 21 m.

For the record, the first wave of floods in Terengganu occurred from November 17 to 19, while the second wave was from November 23 to December 2.

The third wave began on December 2 to December 9. ― Bernama