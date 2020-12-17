Speaker says has no power to take action against Batu MP for alleged HSO breach, advises lawmakers to flag relevant bodies instead

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun addresses members of Parliament during the Third Session of the 14th Term of Parliament at Parliament December 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has advised federal lawmakers to lodge a report with the relevant authorities after several government backbenchers alleged Batu MP P. Prabakaran had breached a home surveillance order (HSO) to attend a Parliament debate last week.

Azhar explained that any punishment or compound for individuals who are found to have breached the Health Ministry’s order was under the purview of the ministry, and therefore, he had no jurisdiction to take action against Prabakaran.

The matter was earlier raised by Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (BN-Putrajaya) who enquired about Prabakaran’s conduct during the debate at the committee level of the Supply Bill 2021 for the Communications and Multimedia Ministry on December 10.

Interjecting, Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar (Bersatu-Segamat) said it was understood that Prabakaran had attended the session after the HSO was given and asked for clarification as to whether someone else had voted in place of Prabakaran if he had been absent.

“Actually, on Thursday, the Parliament’s sergeant-at-arms and I failed to notice the matter and only after we checked the list of those who voted did we discover YB had cast his vote.

“As I have said previously, the authority to mete out punishment and compounds to whoever breaches the Health Ministry’s order is not under my jurisdiction so I do not have the power to do so.

“However, as to those who wish to escalate the matter, I advise them to lodge a report with the relevant authorities,” he said in reply.

Subsequent to Azhar’s reply, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) then called for Prabakaran to be referred to the Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee for endangering other MPs and breach of conduct.

“We cannot take this lightly. What if suddenly there was an infection amongst MPs? He endangered us. This is an extraordinary breach of conduct. Therefore, I am imploring Datuk Speaker to refer him to the committee,” he said.

To this, Azhar acknowledged the proposal and said he would deliberate the matter.

