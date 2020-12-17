Report: Covid-19 outbreak at Klang general hospital, dozens of patients and staff possibly infected

According to a report, a new outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has broken out at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― A new outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has broken out at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang, Selangor, Malaysiakini reported today.

According to the news portal, at least 40 staff and 50 patients have been infected after being warded in the last three weeks.

It cited unnamed sources saying those infected have since been transferred to Hospital Sungai Buloh for treatment.

Selangor Health director Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman confirmed Health Ministry officials were at HTAR to check on the situation this morning.

“I take note that there have been cases [involving staff and patients infected with Covid-19] there.

“This is why the ministry officials were at the hospital to learn more about the issue. As such, I cannot give further comment,” he told Malaysiakini.

According to the news portal, the infected patients were hospitalised at HTAR for non-Covid related ailments and tested negative during admission but displayed symptoms of infection later.

The source of the infection has not been determined.

HTAR was first reported to have seen an outbreak back in March, and introduced limits on visitors back then which have since been adopted by all public hospitals nationwide to prevent further Covid-19 infections.